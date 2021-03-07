Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP

Bengali icon and Bollywood actor, Mithun Chakraborty - known for national award winning films like Mrigaya - joined the BJP today at the Brigade Parade grounds.

The actor has a cult following in Bengal with some of his latest (regional) films being considered blockbusters.

Apart from being a part of cult films like Disco Dancer and Agneepath, Mithun resurrected his acting career in the Bengali film industry after the success of his 2006 Bengali film, ‘MLA Fatakeshto’, an out-an-out commercial film. Catchy dialogues like “Maarbo ekhane, lash porbay shoshaney" ("I'll thrash you here, your body will be found at the crematorium"), became immensely popular.

Stint with Trinamool

Once known for his proximity to CPM leader, the late Subhash Chakraborty, Mithun joined Trinamool Congress and was a Rajya Sabha MP. He, however, quit the party and MP post in the backdrop of the multi-crore Saradha Ponzi Scam.

The actor was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate about money received from Saradha group for being the brand ambassador. He returned the amount to the probe agency and resigned from the Upper House citing health.

Switch to Saffron

Speculations of the 70-year-old Mithun joining BJP gained ground after a photo of him visiting the RSS headquarters. Some days back, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had met him at his Mumbai residence.

The Mumbai meeting was then claimed as a “courtesy call”.

The rumours resurfaced yet again later in February ahead of BJP’s ‘mega rally at Brigade’s On Saturday evening, Kailash Vijayavargia, BJP’s national general secretary, met Mithun Chakraborty and confirmed that he will be “attending the Brigade rally”. But, the suspense was kept alive on Mithun joining BJP.

“I will do what I say and keep my promise. And yes, Im a proud Bengali,” Mithun said at the Brigade Parade grounds after joining BJP.