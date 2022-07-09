Adani could be the much needed third competitor in Indian telecommunications industry

After the recent acquisition spree in the media and cement industry, multibillion-dollar conglomerate, Adani Group is eyeing the telecom industry. Adani submitted the application for acquiring the 5G spectrum on Friday, which was the last day of placing the applications. With this, the race for the 5G spectrum has four players, Reliance, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and the Adani Group. Experts agree, that Adani’s entry will add much-needed competitiveness into the telecom space, which is good news for users, although incumbents will feel the pressure on pricing.

The auction for 5G spectrum, which will be held on July 26, just got more interesting as Adani Group is understood to have applied to participate in the auctions as well. As per reports, the group has also acquired the National Long Distance and the International Long Distance License.

While it is clear that Gautum Adani wants a major piece of the telecom pie, this surprise move has left experts divided on the nature of services an Adani-backed telecommunications company will be likely to provide. On one hand, Adani could become the decisive “third competitor”, which the Indian telecom duopoly desperately needs. Or, the company could be eyeing the burgeoning markets of private captive networks and high speed broadband that 5G technology opens up.

Vodafone Idea in a spot

According to top industry experts, the Adani Group can acquire a Unified License to provide fully-fledged telecom services including both voice and data to become a direct competitor to the prime incumbents, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. This puts Vodafone Idea’s position in the telecom space in uncertain territory, as one of the major reasons behind the government’s backing of this ailing operator was the need for a third competitor in the telecom space for the competitive health of the industry. Vodafone Idea, which desperately needs a buyer at the moment, could also be fair game for the Adani Group.

A top industry expert told BusinessLine on conditions of anonymity, “In case Adani plans on buying 5G spectrum with a clear intent of providing both voice and data services, it clearly will have to conduct a transaction with one of the operators. Either through a potential merger between the Adani telecom entity and the operator (most likely to be Vodafone Idea) or be a Virtual Network Operator and enter into a network sharing agreement with Vodafone Idea for 4G services.” While there have been instances of completely new players entering the industry to create standalone 5G networks without entering into agreements with incumbents in global markets such as Philippines and Indonesia. Most experts agree that India is too big a market for Adani to build a telecommunications infrastructure from scratch.

What is perplexing experts about Adani entering the telecom space this way is that Adani could have easily infused funds into Voda Idea if they wanted to become the third player in the telecom space. However, Vi’s massive liabilities could be a huge deterrent in this case.

A more likely scenario, as per experts is that Adani participates in the auctions with a clear intent of setting up captive private networks or providing high-speed broadband services. Said an expert, “All they would need to do is buy the cheap mm-wave (26GHz) spectrum to set up broadband and private networks. These are in any case the prime new use cases that 5G technology brings onto the table. There is nothing in the regulations that prevent them from setting up private network services using this spectrum.”

Analysts agree however that Adani’s entry into the telecom market could be good for consumers as it will add much-needed competitive vigour to the market. “This will motivate incumbents to innovate, and the 5G rollout will be much faster. Pricing could be affected, as telcos were on a consolidation spree, trying to improve their ARPUs as the battle for subscribers was finally over. However, do not expect telecom tariffs to go down by much as it would not make a sound business case for new players as well,” an expert explained.