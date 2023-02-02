Opposition parties led by Mallikarjun Kharge, President of Congress Party and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha demanded a probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or by a team under supervision of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) into LIC and public sector banks’ exposure to the Adani Group companies losing market value, “endangering hard earned money of crores of Indians”.

The ongoing saga between Adani Group and the US short-seller Hindenburg Research reverberated in Parliament on Thursday and both the Houses got adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus as Opposition demanded discussion on this issue.

Read also: LIC clarifies on Adani Group stocks, says sitting on gains

In the Lok Sabha, members raised slogans and interrupted the question hour. In Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jaideep Dhankar said that none of the adjournment notices received fulfil the requirements under Rule 267, and hence they are declined.

This decision of the Rajya Sabha chairman was met with shouts, following which Dhankar adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had earlier submitted an adjournment notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the upper house. Kharge, in the notice, wanted the Rajya Sabha to suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to question hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the “issue of investment by LIC, public sector banks and financial institutions in companies losing market value, endangering the hard earned savings of crores of Indians”.

Read more: LIC’s recent buys tilt towards nascent Adani companies

Several Rajya Sabha members had also submitted adjournment notices, which were also declined.