After MWC, IFF 2020 put off due to Coronavirus scare

The India Fintech Festival (IFF 2020) has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The event was scheduled be held on March 4 and 5, 2020.

The organisers of the event are the Government of Maharashtra, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Fintech Convergence Council.

“The organisers have recently been receiving queries from foreign delegates, speakers and exhibitors after travel advisories were issued to foreign nationals by their country, and in some cases by their respective organisations,” the organisers said in a statement.

Recently, the Mobile Word Congress, which was to be held in Barcelona, Spain, was cancelled after a number of companies pulled out of the event due to Coronavirus outbreak.

“After careful consideration of the safety of all participants, out of abundant precaution, the organising committee has taken the difficult decision to postpone the event to a more suitable time” said the statement from the organisers of IFF 2020.

IFF was slated to see participation from over 25 countries, 500 foreign delegates, 200 exhibitors and sponsors, 150 speakers and 5,000 participants. Over 90 per cent of exhibition area was already sold out.