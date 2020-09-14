Agappe Diagnostics launches new haematology analyser

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Agappe Diagnostics Ltd has introduced the first indigenously developed blood cell counter, Mispa Count X. This haematology analyser (blood cell counting) has been designed and developed in collaboration with L&T Technology Services Limited.
Thomas John, Managing Director, Agappe Diagnostics unveiled the instrument.
The commercial launch was attended by Keshab Panda, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services, DM Vasudevan, Director R&D Technical Agappe Diagnostics Ltd, Vijay Parekh, Scientific Advisor, R&D Equipment, Agappe Diagnostics, and Muralidhara Hosahalli, Global Head, Medical Devices and Life Sciences at L&T Technology Services Limited.
The Mispa Count X and its associated reagents will elevate India to be self-reliant in the haematology segment and will enable the setting up of well-equipped labs with patient care support in remote and rural locations across India, Thomas John said.
Mispa Count X is the first among the array of instrument in haematology segment and Agappe has planned a range of haematology systems in the X series to cater to the different customer segments in India and in other developing countries.
Backed by a state-of-the-art reagent and equipment facility in Kochi, Agappe is able to fully manufacture the Mispa Count X and its associated haematology reagents. With a capacity of 1,250 equipment units per shift per month and 1,20,000 reagent kits per shift per month, Agappe is confident of catering to the domestic market and also to other developing countries, John said.
The product is launched at ₹1.99 lakh plus taxes in the domestic market and will bring the cost per test to ₹7 plus taxes on fair usage.
