Air France to operate Chennai-Paris flights from October 26

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 28, 2020 Published on September 28, 2020

The airline will operate three flights a week on this sector

As the aviation sector is slowly opening up, Air France has announced operations between Chennai and Paris (Charles de Gaulle), starting October 26.

The airline will operate thrice a week (Tuesday, Friday and Sunday) on the Chennai-Paris sector with Boeing 787-9 aircraft, says a post in Facebook by Airports Authority of India, Chennai.

The service is under ‘air bubble’ arrangement — that is, a temporary arrangement between two countries to restart commercial passenger service. Already, British Airways and Kuwait Airways are operating their flights from and to Chennai under the ‘air bubble’ arrangement, said an airport official.

