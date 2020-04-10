Air India carries US nationals from Hyderabad to Mumbai; to connect with flight back home

Hyderabad International Airport handled two Special Passenger Charter flights of Air India to evacuate a few US nationals from Hyderabad.

The first special flight of Air India, an Airbus A320 aircraft landed at Hyderabad from Mumbai and returned with 70 US-bound passengers.

The second special flight, also an Airbus A 320 from Mumbai departed with 98 US-bound passengers (96 adults and 2 infants).

The passengers will be further connected with Delta Airlines from Mumbai to their final destination in the US. The facilitation was handled in coordination with the US Consulate and Telangana government.

On April 7, the airport served 99 US bound passengers for connectivity to the US by Delta Airlines, on March 31, it handled a group of 38 German nationals who were ferried from Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai to Frankfurt.

On March 28, it serviced a special Medical Evacuation Flight of IndiGo.