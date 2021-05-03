Airtel Bank offers 6% interest rate for deposits over ₹1 lakh

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Airtel Payments Bank on Monday said that its customers will get an increased interest rate of six per cent per annum on savings account deposits of over ₹1 lakh.
While the interest rate for deposits over ₹1 lakh to 2 lakh is six per cent, deposits up to ₹1 lakh is 2.5 per cent per annum (effective May 1), the company said in a statement.
This follows Airtel Payments Bank becoming the first payments bank to implement the enhanced day-end savings limit of ₹2 lakh as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, it said.
“RBI’s increased savings deposit ceiling is a major milestone for payments banks as this was a key ask from customers. With an attractive six per cent per annum rate of interest on deposit sums in excess of one lakh, we are making our banking proposition even more rewarding,” Anubrata Biswas, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, said.
He said the company’s footprint of five-lakh banking points and a global first secure and simple experience delivered digitally, offers a market leading proposition for both the urban digital and the rural underbanked customer.
Customers can now open an Airtel Payments Bank account within few minutes with a video call from the Airtel Thanks app. The bank offers a digital savings account - Rewards123, which gives more value to customers when they transact digitally using the account, it said.
Furthermore, customers who have an Airtel number linked to their savings account can also enable Airtel Safe Pay - the safest mode for making digital payments, it added.
Airtel Payments Bank has over 55 million engaged users across its operations.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
My sister in Connecticut has two grands. For the purpose of this column, I shall call them D1 and D2. I’m not ...
Not just another brick in the wallOn this day in 1931, President Herbert Hoover dedicated the Empire State ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
GroupM ESP, the entertainment, e-sports and sports division of GroupM India, says in a sports sponsorship ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...