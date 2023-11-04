Airtel Digital head Adarsh Nair has resigned from the company after a five-year stint, according to a regulatory filing.

Nair joined Airtel five years ago and was elevated to the position of Director of Airtel Digital about four months back.

"We wish to inform you that Mr Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer of the company has resigned and accordingly, ceases to be a Senior Management Personnel. His resignation has been accepted on November 3, 2023, and will be relieved from his duties upon closure of business hours on February 15," the filing said on Friday.

While the regulatory filing mentioned his designation as chief product officer, the company's website mentioned it as director of Airtel Digital where he was responsible for Airtel ads, Airtel IQ, Wynk Music, and Xstream Video.

According to his resignation letter, he has put in his papers citing his plan to relocate back to the US early next year.

