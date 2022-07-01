All set for BJP’s national executive meet in Hyderabad on July 2-3

The top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party has prepared an elaborate agenda and resolutions to be taken up during the two-day national executive meet scheduled to be held here on July 2-3. The party executives and its national president JP Nadda, who has already arrived here today, hammered out key points of agenda, according to sources.

While the party has not yet spelt its agenda formally, it is learnt that aspects such as the party’s relevance and `contribution’ for the development of its resolve to fight `dynastic’ rule of political parties at national and regional level are likely to figure on the agenda and proposed resolutions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh, and about 40 central ministers, chief ministers from BJP-ruled states and senior party leaders will be attending the meeting along with scores of party workers. Modi will also address a public meeting at the Parade Grounds here on July 3. The choice of location for the meeting at Hyderabad has politically charged the environment as the ruling party in the State, Telangana Rastra Samithi and BJP have resorted to war of words and mutual allegations and have also put up banners criticising each other. Elaborate security has been made by the police at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of the meeting, and hotels where the dignitaries are staying.