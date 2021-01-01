Allergic reactions to Covid-19 vaccines are about 1.3 per 1 million people: Study

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
A team of experts led by allergists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has examined all relevant information related to Covid-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
Their examination suggested that the vaccines can be administered safely even to people with food or medication allergies.
The group's findings were published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice.
This review comes days after The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) maintained that people with food and medicine allergies can take the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/Astra-Zeneca vaccines, Metro News reported.
Also read: US doctor develops severe allergic reaction after receiving Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine: Report
After a closer review of the data related to allergic reactions, the FDA also recommended that the vaccines be withheld only from individuals with a history of severe allergic reactions to any component of the Covid-19 vaccine.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that all patients be observed for 15 minutes post-vaccination by staff who can identify and manage such reactions. The US agencies do not recommend that people with food or medication allergies avoid vaccination.
In the new review study, Aleena Banerji, MD, clinical director of the Allergy and Clinical Immunology Unit at MGH and associate professor at Harvard Medical School, said: “As allergists, we want to encourage vaccination by reassuring the public that both FDA-approved Covid-19 vaccines are safe.”
She added: “Our guidelines are built upon the recommendations of US regulatory agencies and provide clear steps to the medical community on how to safely administer both doses of the vaccine in individuals with allergic histories.”
The experts noted that allergic reactions to vaccines are rare, with a rate of about 1.3 per 1 million people. They also determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccine allergic reactions will have a similarly low rate of occurrence.
They stressed that vaccine clinics will be monitoring all patients for 15 to 30 minutes and can manage any allergic reactions that occur. The researchers further recommended that individuals with a history of anaphylaxis to an injectable drug or vaccine containing polyethylene glycol or polysorbate speak with their allergists before being vaccinated.
They noted that patients with severe allergies to foods, oral drugs, latex, or venom can safely receive Covid-19 vaccines.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
₹1436 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1425141514451460 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy Century Textiles & Industries at current levels. The stock ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
For a form of art that is so dependent on human interaction and collaboration, theatre this year has been ...
The year 2020 has shown we can endure a lot, for longer than we thought possible, and that we will find a way ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...