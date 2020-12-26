US doctor develops severe allergic reaction after receiving Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine: Report

A doctor in Boston developed a severe allergic reaction minutes after receiving the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, according to a report by the New York Times.

This was one of the first cases of severe reactions publicly linked to Moderna’s vaccine.

As per the report, Dr Hossein Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncologist at Boston Medical Center had experienced a severe allergic reaction soon after he received the vaccine shot.

Sadrzadeh who has a history of allergies including a severe shellfish allergy had his EpiPen with him and had decided to use it after his blood pressure dipped extremely low, according to CNN. He was then rushed to the emergency room.

David Kibbe, a spokesman for Boston Medical Center, in a statement confirmed that Dr Sadrzadeh had received Moderna’s vaccine and “felt he was developing an allergic reaction and was allowed to self-administer his personal EpiPen.” “He was taken to the Emergency Department, evaluated, treated, observed and discharged. He is doing well today,” Kibbe said as quoted by the NYT report.

Ray Jordan, a spokesman for Moderna said that Moderna’s medical safety team will be investigating the matter, as per the report.

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine received an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in the United States earlier this month along with Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE’s vaccine candidate.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is also investigating cases of an allergic reaction to Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine candidate. There have been at least five reported cases of allergic reaction linked to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the US, according to media reports.