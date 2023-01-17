Allox Advance Materials has signed an MoU with the Government of Telangana to set up a C-LFP (carbon-coated lithium iron phosphate) active battery material production unit in Telangana.

The MoU was inked on the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum 2023 in Davos.

The C-LFP manufacturing facility entails an investment of ₹210 crore with an initial capacity of 3 GWh per annum, and 10 GWh per annum by 2030 with a total investment of ₹750 crore.

The proposed facility will employ 600 highly skilled and semi-skilled professionals.

Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the state government is working towards promoting adoption of electric vehicles and developing a comprehensive manufacturing ecosystem.

“The proposed facility by Allox is expected to contribute to the State’s goal of promoting the adoption of electric vehicles,” he added.

Allox Co-Founder and MD Mourya Sunkavalli said: “Allox will play an important role in the EV and emerging energy storage systems landscape of the country, while supplying active cathode materials to cell manufacturing companies in India, thus enabling and creating an ecosystem of ACC [advanced chemistry cell] companies around Telangana.”

Allox’s technology to produce C-LFP is a solid-state process, economical to scale up, zero-effluent discharge, eco-friendly and indigenously developed by ARCI, Government of India, and upscaled by Allox in Hyderabad.