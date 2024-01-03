As the new Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy settles in with his government, while holding reviews with various government projects, he has also been individually meeting top corporates. -- Karan Gautam Adani, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd and Jayadev Galla, Chairman and Managing Director, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (formerly Amara Raja Batteries) and his team to discuss their ongoing and future projects.

Adani said the group was prepared to make investments in Telangana. Along with him was Adani Aerospace CEO Ashish Rajvanshi. The Chief Minister assured that the State government was committed to provide the infrastructure and incentives for industrial development, employment generation and setting up of new units. Adani assured that the ongoing projects in the State would continue and requested the government’s support for the new projects proposed by the group.

The Chief Minister welcomed the investment plans of the group in the State and also discussed the group’s proposals to set up aerospace park and data centre.

Giga Corridor project

With Galla, the CM discussed their land mark Giga Corridor project in Mahabubnagar. Galla reiterated Amara Raja’s commitment to further investments in Telangana in different sectors including new energy, lithium ion battery and food processing sectors.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (ARE&M) is one of India’s leading energy storage and mobility enterprise and also one of the largest manufacturers of batteries for both industrial and automotive application.

As part of its foray into advanced energy storage technologies to address the growing electric mobility and energy storage markets, Amara Raja is setting up a Giga Corridor that will include one of India’s largest lithium-ion Giga factories for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) manufacturing and battery pack assembly at Telangana New Energy Park in Mahbubnagar and an R&D hub called the E-Positive Energy Labs in Shamshabad with a capital investment of ₹9,500 crore and direct employment generation potential for 4,500 people and almost similar number in indirect employment.

Reddy said that Amara Raja is a key partner in Telangana’s growth story and assured the necessary support towards the operationalisation of their upcoming projects. The Chief Minister further stated thatTelangana is committed towards clean energy and advanced storage technologies like ACCs are a priority sector for the State.

“Amara Raja is set to expand exponentially and we hope the Government of Telangana continues to support industries so as to establish the State as a major force in the growing EV and new energy sector,” said Galla.

