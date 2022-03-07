Amazon Alexa to provide latest updates on 2022 elections in India

Amazon will enable users to get the latest election updates through Alexa.

“With election-results around the corner, Alexa will be able to give details of specific candidates, real-time election results across Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, and more,” Amazon said in an official release.

As the counting begins, Alexa will also be able to provide details such as how many seats each party has gained, and name of the party that’s leading in exit polls across states.

In terms of further updates on 2022 elections in India, it will also let users stay updated with news from multiple media houses.

Users can interact with Alexa on the same on any Echo, Fire TV, Alexa built-in smart devices, or on the Amazon.in shopping app (Android only) and stay updated with information regarding elections.

Election updates

It can provide users updates on election schedule including the polling dates for their constituency. Users can ask Alexa for updates with questions such as - “Alexa, when are the elections in Mirzapur?” or “Alexa, मिर्जापुर में चुनाव कब हैं?” in Hindi.

It can also provide State outline and candidate information. They can ask questions such as ‘’Alexa, UP has how many seats?”“Alexa, यूपी में कितनी सीटें हैं?” or “Alexa, who are the CM candidates for Uttar Pradesh?”

To stay updated with election results, they can ask-“Alexa, give me who is leading in Punjab” Or “Alexa, पंजाब में कौन जीत रहा है?”, “Alexa, who won the election in Goa” Or “Alexa, गोवा में चुनाव किसने जीता?”, “Alexa, when are the election results?” Or “Alexa, चुनाव परिणाम कब हैं?”, “Alexa, who is leading in Noida?” Or “Alexa, नोएडा में कौन आगे चल रहा है??”, ‘’Alexa, who won the elections in Uttarakhand?” Or “Alexa, उत्तराखंड में चुनाव किसने जीता?.”

Users can get more news about ongoing elections through Alexa skills developed by multiple media houses such as India Today, AajTak, News18, Dainik Jagran and Times Now, and Editorji. This can be done by commands such as “Alexa, play election news” or asking it to play news from specific channels.