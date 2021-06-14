Amid Covid 2.0, Dharavi reports zero cases for the first time on Monday

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Mumbai's Dharavi reported zero cases of Covid-19 for the first time on Monday since the beginning of the second wave, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said.
The infection tally in the slum-dominated area has reached 6,861, as per reports.
The area had been considered a hotspot after it had reported 99 cases on April 8. However, the zone has since managed to lower the case count, reporting a daily increase of one to three cases in the case count since May 31.
The G/North ward in Mumbai, which includes Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim, reported nine cases, the BMC said on Monday. The ward has reported 26,294 cases till date.
Overall, the city witnessed an increase of 700 cases on Sunday, with the tally reaching 7,16,579. With 19 new deaths, the death toll reached 15,183.
According to data from BMC, 704 people were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 6,83,382. The city has 15,773 active cases.
The recovery rate in the city stands at 95 per cent, while the case doubling rate is 653 days as per the data.
