Amid Omicron Covid variant scare, over 100 foreign returnees in Maharashtra’s Thane district untraceable

Maharashtra authorities are on alert, unable to trace over 100 foreign returnees in the Thane district, as per reports.

Amid the Omicron coronavirus variant scare, 109 out of 295 recent foreign returnees to the township in Thane district were currently untraceable, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation(KDMC) chief Vijay Suryavanshi confirmed on Monday, as per media reports.

The KDMC chief further said that the mobile phones of some of these people were switched off. In terms of the addresses provided, many of the last given addresses were found to be locked.

Also read: Crude oil up on MCX as Omicron concerns ease, soyabean down on NCDEX

Suryavanshi further said that people who have returned to KDMC limits from all ‘at risk’ nations have to undergo a 7-day home quarantine. A Covid-19 test will be conducted on the eighth day.

Even if these returnees are found to be negative, they will have to undergo another 7-day home quarantine, Suryavanshi said as quoted in a report published in LiveMint.

“It would be the duty of housing society members to ensure the norm is not violated. Marriages, gatherings etc are being watched to curb violations,” he said.

Meanwhile, two fully vaccinated people who had returned from abroad last month tested positive for the new Omicron strain of coronavirus in Mumbai on Monday, taking the total number of Omicron infections in Maharashtra to 10 and 23 in India.

Separately, India reported 6,882 new Covid-19 cases in total on Monday.

(With input from agencies)