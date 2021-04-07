AMM Foundation sets up ₹4-cr endowment at IIT-M

An endowment has been created at IIT Madras in memory of Murugappa Group Patriarch AMM Arunachalam, who was the Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Madras from 1978 to 1981. His son MA Alagappan along with the AMM Foundation, has contributed ₹4 crore towards naming an auditorium after Arunachalam, according to a press release from the IIT.

‘Strong linkage’

MA Alagappan, Chairman AMM Foundation and Advisor, Murugappa Group, in the release said, “Knowledge and economic development have always grown together. And in today’s fast-paced world of ideas, that linkage has become even stronger. As our country aspires to Make in India, so too must we aspire to develop in India and invent in India. Only then can the businesses that Make in India also be globally competitive.”

Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, captains of Industry and doyens like AMM Arunachalam laid the strong foundations for IIT Madras to grow into the Institution of Eminence it is today. Murugappa Group companies have been early partners in several R&D projects, showing the path of industry-academia collaboration to build strong technological capabilities in the country. “We value immensely this endowment in honour of our former Chairman Board of Governors AMM Arunachalam and take it as an affirmation of the support we have always received from the Murugappa Group,” he said in the release.