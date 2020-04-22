Analysis: Centre should make public the validation protocols for rapid test kits

A mere four days after supplying finger prick blood test kits for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) to states, the Centre asked them to discontinue using these kits for fear they may not be of satisfactory quality.

Worldover, rapid antibody kits have come under the scanner over quality control issues. Even as the UK has now put its massive plan of rolling out these kits on the field on the backburner, India has distributed five lakh kits to states. These kits were bought at an estimated cost of nearly ₹26 crore from Chinese companies Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics. The Spanish have returned their test kits and Germany is now trying to indigenously develop its own kits.

Up to five lakh kits arrived in India on April 16, and by April 17 these were distributed to the states. Chhattisgarh, for instance, received 4,000 kits made by Livzon, while Gujarat received 24,000 kits of Wondfo make.

R Gangakhedkar, Head, Infectious Diseases, ICMR, while distributing kits to the states had said that the Chinese companies ‘claim’ a certain specificity (84 per cent) and sensitivity (81 per cent) which will have to be checked as the kits are rolled out on the field. On April 21, however ICMR said states had reported a variation of between 6 per cent and 71 per cent in detection results which is a matter of concern.

While validating these kits, ICMR had earlier only apparently tested a stipulated number of samples kits, and had not conducted batch-wise quality control checks on kits that have been deployed on the field.

Of the 23 antibody kits ICMR had validated at its National Institute of Virology lab in Pune, on April 16, it put out a list of 14, which included kits made by Wondfo and Livzon. However, ICMR has not made public the methodology by which these kits were validated. In layman’s terms, the apex research body has not revealed how it came to the conclusion that these kits work accurately on the field.

In a disclaimer in the list, ICMR said, “(The) above listed kits are validated with the mentioned batch number only. Responsibility for batch to batch consistency lies with the manufacturer.”

But after various states started making noises about quality control, ICMR put the testing plans on hold, and sent its officials out on the field to conduct batch-wise quality checks.

Even as ICMR embarks on the arduous process of validating the kits batch-wise, it has not made public its earlier lab validation protocol that it employed to give a go-ahead for these kits in the first place. ICMR had also stated that any kit approved by the European regulator CE-IVD will also be considered reliable. Now that many kits are failing the scanner in Europe and the UK, health experts are demanding that protocols for validation of diagnostic kits be made public.

“Protocols for validation of diagnostic kits should be made public. Given the uncertain performance of the imported kits, ICMR must put in place guidelines for more thorough scrutiny and quality checks of imported test kits,” states Malini Aisola, co-convenor of All India Drug Action Network.

ICMR had earlier recommended rapid antibody tests for any person in a hotspot after seven days of their showing flu-like symptoms.

The chances of false positives or false negatives in these kits are very high, Government Advisor on Life Sciences for the UK government Sir John Bell has warned in his commentary, published by the University of Oxford. A false positive means the test shows the person undergoing the test had the virus, when actually he/she didn’t. And a false negative would mean the person being tested had the virus, but the kit shows otherwise. Hence, the person would be falsely reassured he/she was fine despite being infected. This means self-testing is not advisable.

As the Centre now puts all testing plans on hold to revalidate the kits, it is also pushing Indian companies to develop indigenous kits. But any such production will take at least a month or more from now, industry experts have indicated. Until such time, for transparency sake, ICMR could do well to put its quality control protocols in the public domain.