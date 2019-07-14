News

Ananth Pai of Bharath Group dead

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on July 14, 2019 Published on July 14, 2019

Ananth Ganapathi Pai (46), Executive Director of Mangaluru-based Bharath Group of companies, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was in Indore to attend a business conference.

Grandson of the late B Manjunath Pai, Founder of Bharath Group, Ananth is survived by his wife Suma, and daughter Anvitha.

Joining the Group in 1994, Ananth rose to become its ED and headed marketing and finance departments of the Group which includes Bharath Beedi Works Pvt Ltd, Bharath Auto Cars Pvt Ltd (dealers for Maruti Suzuki cars), Alakananda Printers Pvt Ltd (Bharath Bookmark chain of bookshops), and Bharath Printers and Karkala Investments Pvt Ltd. He was a Director in Bharath Builders and Cineplex Pvt Ltd (Bharath Big Cinemas multiplex) in Mangaluru.

