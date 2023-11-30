The Andhra Pradesh Government plans to invest over ₹100 crore to upgrade skill development infrastructure.

As part of an initiative, the investment will be used to modernise and rebrand 83 Government industrial training institutes (ITIs), 87 polytechnic colleges and 26 skill colleges as industry-cum training centers.

The State Government, along with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Cooperation (APSSDC), aim to train over 20 million youth over the next fifteen years in industry-relevant skills.

With the presence of 26 skill development colleges and 192 hubs across the state, 55 industries have joined hands with APSSDC as ‘skill spokes’ to train youth according to their specific requirements.

According to S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Skills Development and Training Department, a ‘first of its kind Cascading Ecosystem’ is being developed in the state with an integrated model designed to address shortcomings in existing skills development programs with an aim to provide holistic training aligned with future industry needs.

The programmes will also be aided by AP Skills Universe, a one-stop digital portal for all skills development-related activities in the state. Those who are seeking training in different skills or looking for job opportunities can register on the portal for the same.

“A unique feature provided by the AP Skills Universe platform is that it will allow the job providers to register on the same platform as well, whichwill make it easy for job seekers to get in touch with them,’‘ Suresh Kumar said.

All government departments are aiming to build a future where the workforce is equipped to excel in the dynamic landscape of industries, contributing significantly to the state’s and the country’s growth, he added.