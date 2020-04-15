Andhra Pradesh High Court quashes GO on compulsory English medium in schools

Andhra Pradesh High Court has on Wednesday quashed state government orders which made English medium education compulsory in schools.

The government had earlier taken a decision making English medium education in schools compulsory and issued GO Nos 81 and 85.

The decision attracted wide spread criticism from the Oppostion and some sections on the grounds that there was no adequate infrastructure to implement the decision across the state.

BJP leaders R Sudhesh and G Srinivas moved the Hight Court challenging the decision arguing that it should also be an option and decision should the left for the students.

The State Government, however, argued that education in English Medium will be beneficial to the students.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly had on 23 January ratified the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (Amendment) Bill 2019.

Through this, the government decided to replace Telugu as the medium of instruction for classes 1 to 6 in all government schools in the state.