As the 2023-24 crushing season in Maharashtra nears the end, sugar mills in the State have crushed 1066.86 lakh tonnes(lt) of sugarcane to produce 109.36 lt of sugar. Out of 207 sugar mills operational this season, 196 mills have stopped crushing.

Last year during the same period, 211 mills had crushed 1053.91 lt of sugarcane to produce 105.23 lt of sugar. The extract percentage or sugar recovery is higher this season ( 10.25 per cent) compared to 10 per cent last season.

Aid from unseasonal rains

Almost all sugar mills in the sugar belt of western Maharashtra have closed operations while in the other parts of the State, mills will close operation in the next couple of days.

Industry experts said sugar production is higher than expectations. When the crushing season started, the industry anticipated less production compared to the last season.

However, favourable weather conditions and an ample supply of sugarcane enhanced prospects for the industry. Industry insiders note that the extended crushing season, spurred by unseasonal rains, has proved beneficial for Maharashtra’s sugar sector, leading to increased production and boosting the local economy.