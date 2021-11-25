Andhra Pradesh to impose Green tax on vehicles

In an eco-friendly move that can cause additional burden on vehicle buyers, Andhra Pradesh government to levy a Green tax.

The Green tax will soon be imposed on all vehicles, barring motorcycles and autorickshaws

The State Assembly has passed the AP Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill 2021 on Wednesday facilitating the introduction of green tax.

The amendment was due to Centre’s recommendation of green tax to save the environment from carbon emissions by way of making vehicle owners pay for pollution.

Tax slabs

In the case of transport vehicles that are 7- 10 years from the time of registration, green tax of ₹4,000, which is half of the quarterly tax per annum and similarly if the age of the vehicle is 10- 12 years ₹5,000 per annum and if the vehicle is more than 12 years old ₹6,000 per annum will be levied.

Tax hike

Along with the green tax, there is a one percent tax hike on new vehicles that costs below ₹5 lakh and 3 per cent on vehicles that cost between ₹10 and 20 lakhs, and on the luxury vehicles that costs more than ₹20 lakhs a total of 18 percent tax will be imposed, according to a release.