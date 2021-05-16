News

Andhra Pradesh's daily covid death toll breaches 100-mark; new cases at 24,171

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 16, 2021

The highest numbers of cases were in Anantapur, followed by Chittoor and East Godavari districts.

The surge in Covid-19 cases has assumed alarming proportions, with 101 patients succumbing to the pandemic in the last twenty-four hours.

According to a bulletin released by the State Government on Sunday, 24,171 new cases have been detected out of 94,550 samples tested since Saturday. The highest numbers of cases were in Anantapur, followed by Chittoor and East Godavari districts.

With the death of 101 patients since Saturday, the total deaths in the state on account of covid19 reached 9,372. According to the bulletin, there are 2,10,436 active cases even as 21,101 had recovered in the last one day.

Published on May 16, 2021

