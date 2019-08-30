‘AP CM must clarify stance on Amaravati’

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
The pressure on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to clear the air on the Government’s stand on the location of the State capital, Amaravati, is growing.
Janasena Party president and film star Pawan Kalyan, who toured the villages in the capital area and interacted with the farmers there on Friday, said it did not augur well for the State if the uncertainty continued.
“Municipal Administration Minister B Satyanarayana’s statements have created a lot of confusion and it is imperative for Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to clear the air. Farmers in the area gave their lands to the AP government for construction of the capital and not to the TDP or Chandrababu Naidu. The YSR Congress government should act reasonably and responsibly,” he said.
He also wondered if it would be possible, or even desirable, to shift the capital at this juncture after spending crores of rupees on it. “Who will bear the loss? It would be a huge burden on the people of the State. If there are corruption charges against the previous Government, they can be probed and action taken against the leaders in power then. But ordinary people and farmers in the area cannot be punished for it,” he said.
He said he was prepared to take it to the notice of the Prime Minister as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, if the YSR Congress government takes any hasty step.
Several BJP leaders, Congress leaders and TDP leaders also urged the Chief Minister to state his position on the issue, as there was no clarity even after the review meeting on Thursday evening. At the end of the meeting, Satyanarayana had cryptically commented to the media, “Wait and watch.”
