AP constitutes multi-disciplinary committee to investigate Eluru mystery disease

The Andhra Pradesh Government has constituted a multi-disciplinary committee for the investigation of the outbreak of sudden convulsions of unknown origin in Eluru Municipal Corporation limits in West Godavari district and to suggest remedial measures.

In a report, the Health & Family Welfare Commissioner had stated that some residents of Eluru Municipal Corporation had developed sudden convulsions from 5.12.2020, and as of 10.12.2020, 597 persons had reported such symptoms. They are being treated in the government hospitals at District Hospital Eluru and GGH Vijayawada. Among them, 515 persons were discharged after recovery.

Further, to mitigate this sudden epidemic, the Government made elaborate arrangements in providing medical care in all the Ward Secretariats, UPHCs in Elurutown, District Hospital Eluru and GGH Vijayawada.

After careful examination of the situation, the Government decided to constitute a multi-disciplinary committee to investigate the source of the infection, thoroughly examine various causes of the incident and suggest remedial measures to prevent any occurrence of such events in the future in the State.

The committee is to be headed by the Chief Secretary to the government including MukeshTripathi, Director & CEO of AIIMS (Mangalagiri), Ahmadullah Shariff, HOD Clinical ecotoxicology, AIIMS (Delhi), Dr Rakesh K Mishra, Director Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB), Dr Chandrasekar, Director IICT, Dr J JBabu, Scientist National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Dr Jamshed Nayar, Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, AIIMS (New Delhi), Sanket Kulkarni, Deputy Director NCDC (Delhi), Dr Avinash, Scientist D, ICMR - NIV (Pune), Asish K Satapathy, National Professional Officer, NPSP WHO, South Region, Bangalore, Dr B Chandrasekhar Reddy, Neuro-physician, among others.

The Government has requested the committee to submit its comprehensive report with a detailed plan of action to avert such incidents in the future immediately.