Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted an interim bail to the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) N Chandrababu Naidu for four weeks on health grounds in the skill development case.

“Urgent treatment”

While agreeing with the contention of Naidu that his health conditions required urgent treatment, the court observed that there was not much difference between the health reports submitted by the personal doctors of the former chief minister and those of the Government doctors. The court said that Naidu was also free to decide the hospital to undergo his cataract surgery. The bail was conditional as the court directed the TDP chief not to make political statements and refrain from speaking to the media on matters about the case. The High Court is scheduled to hear the regular bail petition of Naidu on November 10, 2023. Naidu was later released from Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. He was arrested by the State Crime Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in Nandhyala.