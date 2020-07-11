AP reports 1,813 new Covid-19 cases

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
The Covid-19 cases continue unabated in Andhra Pradesh with detection of 1,813 new positive cases.
According to a bulletin released on Saturday, out of 20,590 samples which were tested in the last 24 hours, 1,813 have been tested positive. Out of this 34 were from other states and four were from other countries.
About 11,36,225 lakh samples have been tested so far in the state while 12,533 are being treated in various hospitals and Covid Care Centres.
The discharge rate, however, is 1,168 have been discharged after cure even as 17 succumbed to the dreaded virus since Friday.
In terms of total positive cases, Kurnool has the highest at 3,168 followed by Anantapur and Guntur with 3,161 and 2,867 cases respectively. The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state now stands at 27,235 out of which 12,533 are active cases.
