AP reports 2 more Omicron cases

Our Hyderabad Bureau December 25 | Updated on December 25, 2021

The infected arrived from Kuwait and UAE, said health officials

Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported 94 new cases of Covid-19.

According to the government bulletin, of the 29,801 samples tested since Thursday, 94 tested positive taking the total tally of active cases in the State to 1,279. The recoveries outnumbered new cases at 139 while two — one each from Krishna and West Godavari districts — succumbed, the bulletin said. So far, the pandemic has claimed 14,488 lives in the State even as 20,60,539 recovered.

Meanwhile, health officials said two persons, a woman and a man, who arrived from Kuwait and UAE respectively, tested positive for the Omicron variant. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the State stands at four.

