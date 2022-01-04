AP seeks Centre's support for Bhogapuram Greenfield airport

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought Centre's support for the development of Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport and aid in its completion over next three years.

Reddy, who is in New Delhi, made a formal request to Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Civil Aviation in this regard.

The construction of Greenfield Airport at Bhogapuram would help in development of Visakhapatnam and its surrounding areas and was one of the important projects in the State, the Chief Minister said.

The Centre had promised to provide aid for the development of Andhra Pradesh in all sectors, including aviation, for a period of ten years during the State bifurcation in 2014 with both financial assistance and securing permissions. he added

The new airport is being built at Bhogapuram as there is no possibility for expanding the current airport in Visakhapatnam, which is adjacent to the Eastern Naval Base, according to a release.