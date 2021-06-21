AP sets record by vaccinating over 13lakh people in a day

Andhra Pradesh has set a record by administering over 13 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine on a single day for the first time in the country. The State had conducted a mega Covid vaccination drive on Sunday and administered 13,45,004 doses of vaccine by 9 pm on Sunday, according to K S Jawahar Reddy, Chairman, Covid Task Force, Andhra Pradesh.

“This showed that our medical team and other staff can take up over one million vaccinations in a day if the Government at the Centre maintains the (vaccine) supply," Reddy said.

Godavari districts on top

The two Godavari districts, East and West, topped the list by vaccinating 1.55 lakh and 1.54 lakh people respectively . Krishna, Visakhapatnam and Guntur also managed to vaccinate more than one lakh people.

also read: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana on collision course over Krishna water projects

Till now, a total of 27.29 lakh people are fully vaccinated since the Covid-19 vaccination programme began on January 16 while more than one crore people have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, fresh Covid cases in the State have been declining. On Sunday, the State Government reported 5,646 new cases of coronavirus out of a one lakh samples tested.