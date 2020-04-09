AP to release ₹4,800 crore pending incentives to industries

Andhra Pradesh Government will release ₹4,800 crore pending incentives to industries.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to clear pending incentives of the past five years, totaling to ₹4,800 crore to industries in installments, during a review meeting on the new industrial policy held in Amaravati.

The industries which provide higher employment should be prioritised, Reddy said.

The new industrial policy should build faith among the industrialists and help them to invest in the state, he said.

Land, water, and electricity and quality services should be provided to the industries on behalf of the government to boost the investments in the state.

In the wake of the pandemic coronavirus outbreak, the industries sector across the world is affected and the officials discussed the effect of Covid-19 on industries in the state. Reddy asked officials to emulate Covid-19 policy to be announced by the Centre to help industries.

An assessment should be prepared on those who depend on Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the government should support and prioritize MSMEs that have large scope of employment.

The Government is keen on ensuring zero pollution from industries, the Chief Minister said adding that the government should take responsibility to collect the waste from industries and process it.