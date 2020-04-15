AP to scale up number of tests to 4,000 per day

And they all fell down...
With the detection of 19 new coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh, the total number of cases in the State has gone up to 502.
The new cases were found in tests conducted since Tuesday night, according to a bulletin.
The government said it has stepped up its vigil and will now scale up tests to 4,000 per day. As of now, more than 2,100 tests are being done per day. This will be increased by using TrueNat TB testing equipment.
A decision in this regard was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Wednesday.
He instructed officials to conduct tests on around 32,000 people who have been identified in the family survey. The rapid testing should start by taking every mandal as a unit, he said.
The government is spending ₹500 on every person for their food, bed and blanket, ₹50 for sanitation purpose, and ₹300 on transportation. A double room or single room is being provided to those in quarantine and those sent home after medical protocol.
The Chief Minister instructed the officials to forward the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to the lower authorities and ensure that the medical safety equipment is being supplied to frontline workers and emergency staff, said a release.
