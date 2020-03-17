News

Apex court grants permanent commission to women in Navy

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 17, 2020 Published on March 17, 2020

Maintaining that women and men officers should be treated equally, the Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared permanent commission for women in the Navy.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said denying permanent commission to women officers who have served the nation would result in a serious miscarriage of justice.

It said there could not be gender discrimination in granting permanent commission to women officers in the Navy after the statutory bar was lifted by the Centre to allow entry of women.

"Once the statutory bar was lifted to allow entry of women officers then male and female officers are to be treated equally in granting a permanent commission," the court said.

