apna.co records 34 per cent increase in job postings

anuary 13

Apna.co has recorded a 34 per cent month-on-month increase in hospitality and tourism jobs for the past several months now. Last month alone, the jobs platform registered around 1,00,000 job postings in these sectors.

With the rising number, to empower millions of professionals in travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, apna.co has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC).

Through this partnership, apna.co will support THSC by providing easier access to hyperlocal opportunities, training sessions, upskilling courses and re-skilling courses to the professionals in the travel & tourism sector.

Talking about the partnership, Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, apna.co said “According to the recent reports, in FY20, the tourism sector in India accounted for 39 million jobs, which was 8.0 per cent of the total employment in the country. By 2029, it is expected to account for about 53 million jobs. apna.co is glad to be playing a part in this growth journey. We are certain that this partnership will be beneficial to millions of professionals in the industry and look forward to working with Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council in our mission towards #AccleratingIndia”

Chief Executive Officer THSC, Rajan Bahadur believes there are immense job opportunities for the youth in the tourism & hospitality sector. Through this partnership, the Industry will be digitally connected with aspiring youths. This partnership will connect the “right talent” present in rural & urban India with the “right employer”.

According to the recent data by World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the tourism industry in India generated $194 bn, or 6.8 per cent of India’s GDP in 2019, and supported 39.80 Mn jobs. The tourism sector in India is predicted to grow at an annual rate of 6.9 per cent to $460 bn by 2028 which is 9.9 per cent of GDP.