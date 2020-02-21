Apple CEO Tim Cook gets restraining order against stalker Rakesh Sharma

Daimler leverages global strengths for BS-VI trucks
Apple Inc. has filed a restraining order against a man named Rakesh Sharma, 41, stating that he was harassing Apple CEO Tim Cook and other members of the company’s executive team, CNet reported.
Sharma trespassed Cook’s property and left a bottle of champagne and some flowers at his home. He returned a month later and entered again without any prior permission to ring the doorbell.
Apple mentioned the interactions -- along with phone calls, as “threatening statements.” After hearing the case, the court in California granted temporary restraining order against Sharma.
Sharma, who goes by the nickname “Rocky” and lives in San Francisco, has been ordered to stay away from Cook and his three security guards. The next hearing on the case is scheduled for March 3, as per the CNet report.
Apple security specialist William Burns mentioned to the court that it started on September 25, 2019, when Sharma left a “disturbing” voicemail on Apple’s executive phone. Another call was made a week later. Later, the “behaviour got escalated” and he trespassed Cook’s property on two separate occasions.
According to the filing, Sharma entered Cook's property through a closed gate without permission at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. Sharma delivered flowers and champagne for the CEO. Shortly thereafter, Sharma continued to send inappropriate sexual content including Sharma’s photos to the Apple executive.
According to Burns, Sharma’s increasingly threatening behavior is causing emotional distress to the Apple employees and they are gravely concern for their personal safety, CNet report added.
