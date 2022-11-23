Apple Inc's high-end iPhones will be in short supply at stores this holiday season, Best Buy Co Inc's chief executive said on Tuesday, as the tech giant grapples with production issues at a virus-blighted plant in China.

Earlier this month, Apple warned of delays in shipments of its flagship product following a major production cut at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant due to China's zero-Covid-19 policy, dampening its sales outlook for the busy year-end shopping season.

The supply issues are expected to significantly impact Apple's premium iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, which start at nearly $1,000.

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said the electronics retail giant was seeing a shortage in stocks of the premium iPhones and had factored the expected loss in sales into its holiday quarter forecast.

Also read
FILE PHOTO: The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are displayed

iPhone Delays Weigh on Apple Ahead of Holiday Season

REUTERS

Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant hit by fresh worker unrest, social media livestreams show

iCloud for Windows

iCloud for Windows: Photos and videos from strangers popping up

"One of the places where we're seeing a bit of (inventory) pressure is in those higher-end iconic iPhone devices," Barry said on a media call.

Apple's iPhones and other products draw a lot of customers to Best Buy stores and often trigger impulse buying of other gadgets as well.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives estimates 8 million iPhone 14 units will be sold over the Black Friday weekend, about 2 million fewer than a year ago.

Inventory of iPhones are down about 25 per cent from a year earlier at Apple's own stores, Ives said.

Still, Best Buy on Tuesday forecast a smaller drop in annual sales than it had previously estimated, saying it was confident that a ramp up in deals and discounts will bring in more inflation-weary customers during the holiday season.

social-fb COMMENT NOW   