Applications for 42 SFIO posts

The government has sought applications for filling over 40 positions at the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), including posts of additional and deputy directors. SFIO, which comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, is currently probing IL&FS, Jet Airways and other high-profile cases.

Applications have been invited for 42 posts that include positions of joint director, deputy director, senior assistant director in the areas of forensic audit, capital market, investigation and financial transactions, according to a public notice.