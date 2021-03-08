Arthritis drug increases survival chances for severe Covid-19 patients: study

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Researchers, including those from India, carried out a study that found that arthritis drug tocilizumab increases the survival chances for patients with severe Covid-19 symptoms.
The study, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, was authored by 20 researchers including Dr Arvinder S Soin from Medanta, Dr Rajesh Chawla from Apollo Hospitals and Dr Manoj Goel from Fortis Hospitals.
For the study, the researchers examined 180 patients by making two cohorts — 90 of them received tocilizumab and standard care while the remaining 90 received only standard care.
A sub-group examination of severe patients showed lower mortality among those who received tocilizumab.
The findings suggested that the proportion of patients whose disease progressed — from moderate to severe or severe to death — in 28 days was 12 per cent (11 of 91) in the tocilizumab group. In the standard care group, it was 18 per cent (16 of 88).
Meanwhile, among the subset of patients who had severe Covid-19, the proportion of patients whose disease progressed to death in 28 days was 16 per cent (eight of 50) in the tocilizumab group. While it was 34 per cent (14 of 41) in the standard care group.
“However, post-hoc evidence from this study suggests tocilizumab might still be effective in patients with severe Covid-19, and so should be investigated further in future studies,” the study said.
The study stands in contrast with another study published last week in The New England Journal of Medicine. According to the previous study, tocilizumab did not significantly improve clinical status or mortality rate at 28 days.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...