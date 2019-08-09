Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS, stable

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Friday morning. In a statement, Aarti Vij, Chairperson of the Media and Protocol Division, said Jaitley is undergoing treatment in the ICU, and is “haemodynamically stable”, meaning his blood pressure is under control.

The 66-year-old has been placed under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors including a pulmonologist, a cardiologist and a nephrologist. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were among the top leaders who visited Jaitley.

Jaitley, who had a kidney transplant last May, is a diabetic, too. He also suffers from a rare soft tissue sarcoma cancer.

PTI adds:

In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS for treatment.

A lawyer by profession, he has been the most important leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet during his first tenure and often acted as the chief troubleshooter for the government.

Jaitley did not contest the Lok Sabha elections of 2019 presumably because of his ill health.

Jaitley had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year with Goyal filling in for him at that time too. Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April 2018, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

Earlier in September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.