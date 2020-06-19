As Covid cases mount, Chennai goes into 12-day lockdown

For the third consecutive day, the number of new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu crossed 2,000 2,115 cases on Friday. This takes the total infected persons in the State to 54,449. However, after 1,630 were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 23,509.

Total number of samples tested today was 27,537.

The number of fatalities due to coronavirus increased to 666 after 41 patients died on Friday.

Chennai continues to be a hot spot for the infection. The city alone has 38,327 cases, which is just over 70 per cent. At a distant second is Chengalpet with 3,432; followed by Tiruvallur with 2,291 cases and Kancheepuram with 1,001.

Meanwhile, the first day of the 12-day intensive lockdown in the four districts of Chennai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram saw good response with people staying at home.

In Chennai, the roads were deserted with police out in force, monitoring the situation. They also used drones in major areas to ensure compliance.

Chennai City Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan said nearly 18,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city. He warned people not to move out unnecessarily and strict action would be taken against violators. Further, 288 checkposts have been set up, he added.

Vehicles will be impounded if anybody is seen roaming around without any reason during this intensified lockdown that will end on June 30.

Shops selling essential items closed shutters at 2 pm while pharmacies and labs were kept open till late evening.