As the jab number nears 100-crore mark, Dasara slows vaccination

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
While the government is optimistic of achieving its target of 100-crore vaccinations of at least one dose by next week, the numbers fell drastically on Dasara with only 7.72 lakh jabs till 6:30 pm on Friday. This is the third straight day of drastic fall in vaccination numbers.
Though the cumulative inoculation number has surpassed the 97-crore mark, 73 per cent of it is the first dose while only 30 per cent has got both doses.
According to government data, more than 100 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the States/UTs so far through its free-of-cost channel and direct State procurement category. Also, more than 10.53 crore vaccine doses are available with the States/UTs.
The government is reportedly planning a big splash with announcements on planes, ships, metros and at railway stations next week when the 100-crore vaccination target is expected to be reached. Private carrier SpiceJet will display posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with healthcare workers for achieving this milestone.
However, the peak of festivities of Durga Puja/Dasara were marred by a spike in Covid deaths with 379 fatalities, up from 246 on October 14 and 226 on October 13. Haryana recorded the maximum 174 deaths on Friday. According to reports, Haryana’s fatality number wnt up after an audit of deaths. The country-wide cumulative death toll crossed the 4.5 lakh mark at 4,51,814 mark.
India reported 16,862 Covid cases on Friday, marginally lower than the previous day’s 18,987. The recovery of 19,391 patients in the last 24 hours increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,33,82,100. Consequently, the country’s recovery rate stood at 98.07 per cent, at its highest since March 2020.
The weekly positivity rate stood at 1.42 per cent, remaining under 3 per cent for the last 112 days. The daily positivity rate, at 1.43 per cent, has remained below 3 per cent for the last 46 days and below 5 per cent for 129 days.
The active caseload stood at 2,03,678, the lowest in 216 days. These infections constituted 0.60 per cent of the country's total positive cases. On Thursday, 11,80,148 tests were conducted taking the total to 58.88 crore tests so far.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...