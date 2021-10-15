As the jab number nears 100-crore mark, Dasara slows vaccination

While the government is optimistic of achieving its target of 100-crore vaccinations of at least one dose by next week, the numbers fell drastically on Dasara with only 7.72 lakh jabs till 6:30 pm on Friday. This is the third straight day of drastic fall in vaccination numbers.

Though the cumulative inoculation number has surpassed the 97-crore mark, 73 per cent of it is the first dose while only 30 per cent has got both doses.

According to government data, more than 100 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the States/UTs so far through its free-of-cost channel and direct State procurement category. Also, more than 10.53 crore vaccine doses are available with the States/UTs.

Big celebrations planned

The government is reportedly planning a big splash with announcements on planes, ships, metros and at railway stations next week when the 100-crore vaccination target is expected to be reached. Private carrier SpiceJet will display posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with healthcare workers for achieving this milestone.

However, the peak of festivities of Durga Puja/Dasara were marred by a spike in Covid deaths with 379 fatalities, up from 246 on October 14 and 226 on October 13. Haryana recorded the maximum 174 deaths on Friday. According to reports, Haryana’s fatality number wnt up after an audit of deaths. The country-wide cumulative death toll crossed the 4.5 lakh mark at 4,51,814 mark.

New cases down

India reported 16,862 Covid cases on Friday, marginally lower than the previous day’s 18,987. The recovery of 19,391 patients in the last 24 hours increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,33,82,100. Consequently, the country’s recovery rate stood at 98.07 per cent, at its highest since March 2020.

The weekly positivity rate stood at 1.42 per cent, remaining under 3 per cent for the last 112 days. The daily positivity rate, at 1.43 per cent, has remained below 3 per cent for the last 46 days and below 5 per cent for 129 days.

The active caseload stood at 2,03,678, the lowest in 216 days. These infections constituted 0.60 per cent of the country's total positive cases. On Thursday, 11,80,148 tests were conducted taking the total to 58.88 crore tests so far.