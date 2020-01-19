Ashish Garg is new ICSI President

The Company Secretaries Institute has a new President in Ashish Garg for the year 2020.

Nagendra D Rao, a fellow member of ICSI, has been elected Vice-President of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Garg is a Post Graduate in Economics (M A), Commerce (M Com) and a graduate in law (LLB). He was elected to the central council of ICSI for the term 2015-18 and re-elected for the term 2019-22.