Assam flood havoc: UN extends support to India

The United Nations has extended its support to India as Assam witnessed a disastrous flood that has rendered millions homeless and killed over 100 people, according to an NDTV report.

Briefing media, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General, said at a daily press briefing: “Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that nearly 4 million people were displaced in the state of Assam in India and neighbouring Nepal due to heavy flooding from monsoon rains, with the death tally at 189.”

“The United Nations stands ready to support the Government of India if required,” Dujarric said.