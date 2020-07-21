News

Assam flood havoc: UN extends support to India

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on July 21, 2020 Published on July 21, 2020

The United Nations has extended its support to India as Assam witnessed a disastrous flood that has rendered millions homeless and killed over 100 people, according to an NDTV report.

Briefing media, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General, said at a daily press briefing: “Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that nearly 4 million people were displaced in the state of Assam in India and neighbouring Nepal due to heavy flooding from monsoon rains, with the death tally at 189.”

“The United Nations stands ready to support the Government of India if required,” Dujarric said.

Published on July 21, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Nearly 1 in 4 Delhiites exposed to Covid: Sero survey