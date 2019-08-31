Assam’s final NRC: Over 19 lakh excluded

The much-awaited updated Final National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was released on Saturday, excluding names of 19.07 lakh applicants, NRC State Coordinator’s office said here.

Names of 3.11 crore applicants were included in the final NRC, it said in a statement.

The status of both inclusion and exclusion can be viewed online in the NRC website, www.nrcassam.nic.in.

The final list was published at 10 am and the hard copies of the Supplementary List of Inclusions are available for public viewing at the NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), offices of the deputy commissioner and offices of the Circle Officer during office hours, the statement said.