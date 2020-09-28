News

Association of Planters of Kerala elects new office-bearers

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on September 28, 2020 Published on September 28, 2020

SB Prabhakar is chairman and AK Jaleel, vice-chairman

SB Prabhakar has been elected as the new chairman and AK Jaleel as vice-chairman of the Association of Planters of Kerala at its 81st annual general meeting.

Prabhakar, proprietor of Pampadumpara Group Estates, has been working in the coffee, cardamom and pepper plantations for the past two decades and is currently a member of the Plantation Labour Committee and the UPASI Executive Committee.

Jalil is the Managing Director of KMA Estates and has over two-and-a-half decades of experience in the plantation sector. He has been a member of the executive committee of APK for 10 years and is the former chairman of the Malabar Planters’ Association.

