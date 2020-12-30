AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine may have to wait for EU’s approval

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has maintained that it is unlikely to give a nod to AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine in January 2021, CGTN reported.
The EMA’s deputy executive director Noel Wathion told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad that the pharmaceutical company “has not even filed an application” with the European drug regulators yet.
Also read: Questions for modern medicine
He further said that EMA “did not even have enough to warrant a conditional marketing license.”
EMA needs more data on the vaccine quality and after that, the vaccine producers can formally apply for approval. This makes it “improbable” to get the approval as early as next month.
This comes as last week the pharmaceutical company has assured people that the vaccine should be able to provide “100 per cent protection” even against the new variant that has sprouted in the United Kingdom, as per earlier reports.
Also read: Covid-19: New UK variant is 71% more transmittable than others, says CCMB
Meanwhile, the UK is expected to approve the vaccine soon. On this news, Wathion said, “We’re in the dark because we don’t know what data AstraZeneca has submitted to the British authorities.”
He added, “But it could well be that the British agency is granting a provisional authorization. We don't do that, because the company first needs to demonstrate that all vaccines will be of high quality.”
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...