Raghupathi Singhania Centre of Excellence for Tyre and Vehicle Mechanics, at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, sponsored by JK Tyre and Industries, was presented an award by the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA) for outstanding achievement in research and innovation.

The award is a recognition for industry-institute interaction and was presented by Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, of Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday in New Delhi during the annual conclave of ATMA.

“The Centre at IIT-Madras is the longest research project in the whole of the IIT system, successfully running for the past two decades. It is one of the largest research projects initiated by a private company in the IIT system,” said Prof. R Krishna Kumar, Institute Professor who runs the Centre, said in a statement.

“Apart from cutting-edge research in tyre and vehicle mechanics, the Centre interacts with the OEMs such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Motors to align the research towards fulfilling the needs of the auto industry,” he added.