Atomic Minerals Directorate looks for lithium in Karnataka, Rajasthan

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), a constituent unit of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), is carrying out exploration for lithium in potential geological domains in parts of Karnataka and Rajasthan.
AMD is carrying out subsurface exploration in Marlagalla area, Mandya district, Karnataka.
According to a written reply by Prahlad Joshi, Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs, in Parliament two days ago, “Reconnaissance surveys have also been carried out along the Saraswati River palaeo channel, in the Jodhpur and Barmer districts of Rajasthan for locating lithium mineralization associated with brine (saline water in salt lakes).”
“Preliminary surveys on surface and limited subsurface exploration by AMD have shown presence of lithium resources of 1,600 tonnes (inferred category) in the pegmatites of Marlagalla – Allapatna area, Mandya district, Karnataka,” he said.
As per the approved annual field season programme, the Geological Survey of India (GSI), an attached office of the Ministry of Mines, has taken up different stages of mineral exploration including reconnaissance surveys, preliminary exploration, and general exploration for augmenting mineral resource for various mineral commodities including lithium.
During FSP 2016-17 to FSP 2020-21, GSI carried out 14 projects on lithium and associated elements in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.
During the current FSP 2021-22, GSI has taken up 7 projects on lithium in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Rajasthan. However, resource of lithium has not yet been augmented by GSI.
Referring to the Production Linked (PLI) Scheme for Manufacturing of Advance Chemistry Cell to reduce import dependence on ACC Battery, the statement said, “As per analytics consultant, Global Data, the global demand for lithium is expected to more than double to 117,400 mt by 2024 from an estimated 47,300 mt in 2020, likely due to an increase in electric vehicle battery production.”
The Government on 12.5.2021 has approved the PLI scheme for manufacture of Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC) batteries in the country with an outlay of ₹18,100 crore over five years. The scheme envisages establishing a competitive ACC battery manufacturing set up in the country (50 Giga Watt hours). Additionally, 5 GWh of niche ACC technologies is also covered under the scheme.
The scheme proposes a production linked subsidy based on applicable subsidy per KWh and percentage of value addition achieved on actual sales made by the manufacturers who set up production units.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...